BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the problems of the people in the revenue public service open courts are being solved to restore their trust in the government institutions.

While appreciating the initiative of the Punjab government at Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan's office, he said that public complaints related to revenue and other problems have been solved under one roof. He said that the purpose of the Revenue Public Service court is to solve the problems faced by the public on a priority basis.

He directed all the departments to work hard and perform duties with honesty and dedication. He said that immediate legal action should be taken against officers who use delay tactics in solving public problems. Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Salman Lodhi was also present at the occasion.