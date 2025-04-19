Open Menu

Revenue Record, Replacement Of Old Land Records With New Ones Begins In AJK

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Revenue record, replacement of old land records with new ones begins in AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Apr, 2025) In Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) the process of upgrading revenue records and replacing old land records (Lathas) with new ones has been initiated.

"The process of transferring records from old Lathas (Drawings on White Cloth Piece) to new ones has been expedited", official sources told APP here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpur, Yasir Riaz, has directed for earliest completion of the process with in the stipulated time frame.

The new 'Latha' Drawings on White piece of clothes, will make it easier for the concerned land owners, farmers to identify their landholdings and resolve revenue cases swiftly besides making much easier of identification of landholdings for farmers land owners besides quick resolution of revenue cases, the sources added.

