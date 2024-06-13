Open Menu

Revenue Services Inspected At SDC

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Revenue services inspected at SDC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Aminullah Khan has said that district administration is committed to resolving problems of citizens at the earliest.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to the Services Delivery Center (SDC) where he inspected revenue services provided to people of the district.

During the visit, he inspected the process of computerizing land records and addressed public grievances on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Aminullah Khan said that the computerization of land records would lead to greatly facilitating the public by enhancing transparency and efficiency.

He said that the administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and according to top priority to resolve their problems at the earliest.

Later, the ADC, accompanied by the Deputy Director SDC and Tehsildar SDC, also inspected the under-construction building. He directed the contractor to expedite the work in accordance with the approved PC-I and ensure timely completion of the project.

He said there would be no compromise on the quality of the construction work, directing the officials concerned to regularly monitor the construction process.

