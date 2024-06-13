Revenue Services Inspected At SDC
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 10:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Aminullah Khan has said that district administration is committed to resolving problems of citizens at the earliest.
He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to the Services Delivery Center (SDC) where he inspected revenue services provided to people of the district.
During the visit, he inspected the process of computerizing land records and addressed public grievances on the spot.
Speaking on the occasion, Aminullah Khan said that the computerization of land records would lead to greatly facilitating the public by enhancing transparency and efficiency.
He said that the administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and according to top priority to resolve their problems at the earliest.
Later, the ADC, accompanied by the Deputy Director SDC and Tehsildar SDC, also inspected the under-construction building. He directed the contractor to expedite the work in accordance with the approved PC-I and ensure timely completion of the project.
He said there would be no compromise on the quality of the construction work, directing the officials concerned to regularly monitor the construction process.
APP/slm
Add reaction
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APBUMA hails tax relaxation on import of solar panel, its accessories9 hours ago
-
APTPMA hails allocation of funds for dams, power projects9 hours ago
-
Budget is friendly, emphasis on reforms, tax to be imposed only on elite: MNA10 hours ago
-
Citizen killed over robbery resistance, SHO suspended10 hours ago
-
Inquiry committee formed to probe kids death at Khanewal hospital10 hours ago
-
Citizens hail Federal Budget 2024-25 for people-friendly measures, economic stability10 hours ago
-
No new schemes for MoHR had been introduced in PSDP10 hours ago
-
Narcotics Control Division receives Rs 169.505 million under PSDP 2024-2511 hours ago
-
PML-N Leader Kohistani highlights civil protest as cornerstone of democracy11 hours ago
-
Jamal Shah terms budget as balanced, positive11 hours ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector10 hours ago
-
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-2510 hours ago