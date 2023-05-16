UrduPoint.com

Revenue Staff Directed To Resolve Citizens' Problems At Earliest

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Revenue staff directed to resolve citizens' problems at earliest

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar on Tuesday paid a visit to several Patwar Khana in Tehsil and instructed the revenue officials to take pragmatic measures for resolving problems of citizens at the earliest.

During the visit, he checked attendance of the revenue staff and the revenue record of various areas of the Tehsil.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that district administration was making all out efforts to ensure efficient service delivery and in that regard no negligence or hurdles would be tolerated.

He also issued necessary instructions to the revenue staff and directed them to ensure their presence on a daily basis so that people could be extended relief by resolving their problems at the earliest.

Meanwhile, on the directions of deputy commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Muhammad Iqbal paid a visit to the bazar to ensure implementation of district administration orders about closure of arms shops besides taking stock of facilities at educational institutions, health centers and hospitals.

