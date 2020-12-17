Revenue staff for adequate security measures during anti-encroachment drives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The All Sindh Revenue Employees' Association Thursday asked the Sindh government to arrest the squatters of Sachal Goth, Karachi, who assaulted the revenue staff during an anti-encroachment drive.

The association's President Syed Sardar Ali Shah, in a statement, requested the government to provide security to the revenue employees.

"The revenue employees in compliance with the orders of the courts and higher officials take part in the anti-encroachment exercises but they become exposed to attacks by the squatters due to lack of security," he said. He said he would take up the matter with Sindh Senior Member board of Revenue so that the revenue staff could be provided adequate security during such exercises.

"The revenue staff comes across similar hostile situations in the anti-encroachment drives in other parts of Sindh as well like Karachi," he observed. Shah warned that if the attacks continued on the revenue staff, they would not be able to implement orders of the courts and the higher officials which would result in chaos. He said the Sindh government should take a serious notice of such incidents and ensure that proper security arrangements were made for the anti-encroachment actions.