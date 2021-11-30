UrduPoint.com

Revenue Staff Must Ensure Ease Of Processing: AAC

Tue 30th November 2021

Revenue staff must ensure ease of processing: AAC

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Amin-ul-Hassan on Tuesday issued instructions to the revenue staff to ensure ease in processing the requests of the people and ensure the correction of records like one with window operation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Amin-ul-Hassan on Tuesday issued instructions to the revenue staff to ensure ease in processing the requests of the people and ensure the correction of records like one with window operation.

While talking to the people during his visit to Nawanshahr Patwarkhana, the AAC said that the people should visit the office of the Deputy Commissioner at any time to inform the district administration about their grievances regarding issuance of Fard, registry, verification of documents, correction of documents, domicile and other services.

The District Control Room could also be contacted for registration of complaints.

On this occasion, the AAC checked the revenue records, inspected the files and listened to the problems of the people on the spot.

Amin ul Hasan said the magistrates regularly visit the Patwarkhanas on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad in order to resolve the problems being faced by the people and ensure implementation of their grievances.

