Revenue, Taxes Of Rs 1.511 Billion Collected From Bahawalpur District This Fiscal Year

Tue 02nd June 2020

Revenue, taxes of Rs 1.511 billion collected from Bahawalpur district this fiscal year

Revenue Officers of Bahawalpur district have collected revenue and taxes of more than Rs 1.511 billion from July 2019 to May this year out of the targeted Rs 2.65 billion being set for this fiscal year

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Revenue Officers of Bahawalpur district have collected revenue and taxes of more than Rs 1.511 billion from July 2019 to May this year out of the targeted Rs 2.65 billion being set for this fiscal year.

This was told by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed while presiding over a meeting to review the revenue targets at his office here Tuesday.

The meeting was told that the target of collecting stamp duty of Rs 1.57 billion was set up for this fiscal year while stamp duty of Rs 974.

78 million was collected from the district from July 2019 to May 2020.

The meeting was further told that Rs 379.25 million were collected as the transfer fees out of total targeted Rs 705 million while agriculture tax of Rs 58.97 million was collected in the district out of Rs 96 million earmarked for this fiscal year.

The collection of water tax was calculated to be Rs 98.44 million out of Rs 280.3 million aimed to be collected till June this year. Deputy Commissioner asked the officers to collect the revenue and taxes in a more efficient manner.

