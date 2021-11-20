UrduPoint.com

Revenue Worth Rs 383 Mln Collected From Dist Muzaffargarh

Sat 20th November 2021

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration collected Rs 383 million revenue, out of total target 1839 millions, in district Muzaffargarh.

This was disclosed in a meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, here on Saturday.

He instructed the officials to expedite the revenue collection campaign as the collection of revenue was of vital importance for country's economy.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh briefed the meeting participants about recoveries. He disclosed that Rs 838 million had been recovered in line with different taxes.

The Patwari, who would demonstrate lethargy, would be suspended, he hinted. The work on digital "Gardawari" and registration of ID number was heading forward with rapid pace.

On this occasion, assistant commissioners and officers from Revenue Department were also present.

