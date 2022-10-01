Revenues of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup to reach $17 bn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Qatar 2022 World Cup CEO Nasser al-Khater has said the profit from the FIFA World Cup is expected to be around $17bn.

He said the cost of infrastructure and construction expenses for the World Cup has reached $8bn, which is relatively close to the cost of previous World Cups.

"This means we will achieve revenues that are double the cost, and that Qatar will reap the fruits of the World Cup during and after the tournament," he added.

He said according to studies conducted by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, it is expected that between 3 and 4 billion people around the world will watch the Qatar World Cup 2022, Qatar news Agency reported .

He said study shows that Qatar is waiting for nearly one million people, including 12,000 from the media, during the World Cup.

The CEO of the Qatar 2022 World Cup concluded by saying that some unaccredited media professionals will attend the World Cup to cover other events related to the World Cup, in addition to the large presence of influencers through social media.