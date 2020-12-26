UrduPoint.com
Review Board Extends Detention Of 26 Foreigners

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Review board extends detention of 26 foreigners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :A Federal review board Saturday approved a 90-day extension in detention of 26 foreigners, arrested on charge of illegal border crossing.

The three-member board was headed by Supreme Court judge, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, and consisted of high court judges - Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Naeem Akhtar.

The arrested nationals of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were produced before the board at the Supreme Court Lahore registry on expiry of their detention period.

The interior ministry officials assisted the board during in-camera proceedings and requested for extension in detention.

The foreign nationals were arrested a few months back by the authorities.

More Stories From Pakistan

