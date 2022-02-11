Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government has established review committees to check quarterly performance of the ministries

The Prime Minister has awarded the appreciation certificates to ministers after achieving targets given by the incumbent government for public interest, he said while talking to news channel program.

He said the bonus had also been rewarded to the employees working in the ministries and showing progress as a team work. In reply to a question about working of review committees, he said the Committees would provide the information after six month regarding best performance of the departments.

He further stated that everyone could observe the working of the committees after announcing the results.