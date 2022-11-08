Review meeting about Abyana collection held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Review meeting about Abyana collection was held in the conference room of the Irrigation Department here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan.

Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Ayaz, Additional Secretary Nawaz Khan, Chief Engineer North Ghulam Ishaq Khan, Canal Collector South & North Zone and other relevant officers and officials participated in the review meeting.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion about the collection of Abyana and Provincial Minister for Irrigation was informed in detail regarding the collection of Abayana and its current position.

Addressing the meeting, Arshad Ayub Khan said the collection of Abyana was the responsibility of field staff to use all their abilities to ensure collection of arrears.

He also directed them to play their part in improving the image of the department and improve their performance further. He further said that the field staff of the department should treat the public with good manners and resolve any complaint on the spot and ensure that the official duties were performed in the best manner.