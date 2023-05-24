Review meeting held to assess advancements in social sector schemes in Malakand

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Janat Gul Afridi, presided over a progress review meeting on Wednesday to assess the advancements made in five social sector schemes in Malakand Division.

These schemes include the Reconstruction of Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) Mingora, Swat, Rehabilitation of Veterinary Research and Disease Investigation Center Balogram Swat, Upgradation of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Hayaserai to Category-D Hospital, Dir Lower, Malakand Division, Construction of Thalassemia Department in District Headquarter Batkhela, Malakand and Construction of Special Children school with special Children Teacher Training School, Swat.

These projects have been generously funded by the Saudi Funds for Development.

The meeting provided an opportunity to evaluate the progress and identify any necessary adjustments required for the successful execution of the schemes.

DG PDMA emphasized the importance of these projects and stressed the need to expedite progress to ensure the highest quality of work.

Additionally, a productive meeting was held with a delegation from the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to foster collaboration and discuss ongoing activities in the province.

During the meeting, representatives from both organizations engaged in fruitful discussions, focusing on strategies to strengthen coordination and ensure the successful implementation of various initiatives, including the Disaster Management Information System (DMIS). The gathering served as a platform to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation between the organizations.