Review meeting of annual proposed budget of Metropolitan Corporation held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A review meeting of the proposed budget of the Metropolitan Corporation 2020-21 was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood in which the balance of development projects and administrative expenditure was considered.

It was informed in the meeting that the corporation initially has Rs. 48 million, while it was expected to receive Rs. 486.8 million in the form of grant from the government. It was further informed in the meeting that the corporation would receive Rs. 621.91 million from its own sources.

According to the proposed budget, the total volume of the budget for the year 2020-21 has been set at Rs 1.15 billion.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Metropolitan Officer Tariq Proya, Deputy Director Planning Rana Shahid, MO Finance Rao Naeem and other concerned officers.

In the meeting, Chief Metropolitan Officer Tariq Proya said that Rs. 763.6 million has been set aside in the proposed budget for payment of salaries and pension. Rs 10 million have been allocated for major expenses and Rs. 238.8 million has been allocated for diary expenses. He said that Rs. 10.5 million has been earmarked in the budget for the annual development program and Rs. 77.3 million for ongoing development projects.

In the meeting, the commissioner directed to procure dog-elimination drugs immediately while ensuring collection of fees for legalization of water connection and widening of tax net for sewage and water.