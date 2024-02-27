Open Menu

Review Meeting Of Anti-polio Campaign Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 12:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A review meeting of the ongoing anti-polio campaign was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain here in the conference room on Tuesday.

While addressing,the Deputy Commissioner said that on the first day of anti-polio campaign, more than 252,000 children were given polio doses as well as vitamin A doses.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners along with the concerned Deputy District Health Officers to strictly monitor the campaign at the tehsil level.

He said that the Chief Secretary Punjab was monitoring himself, and in this regard, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.

The DC said that the children who were not available at home due to any reason should be traced.Physical verification should be done and the data regarding the children going to other districts should be shared with the respective districts.

It was pertinent mention that a target of 795,877 children has been set to administer polio drops during the campaign from 26th February to 2nd March.

