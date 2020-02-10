UrduPoint.com
Review Meeting Of Rawalpindi Development Authority Development Schemes Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Monday directed officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) that suitable piece of land should be looked out near Ring Road for Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

He issued these directions while chairing review meeting of RDA development schemes.

According to a handout issued here, he said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Naya Pakistan Housing Project was being advanced forward and balloting process of applicants had been completed in six cities of the province.

He was given briefing regarding RDA Ring Road, Nullah Lai and about approved schemes of RDA and illegal housing schemes.

He was also apprised that services of consultant Zerak International Pvt. Ltd. had been hired with regard to construction of Ring Road and they had also been directed to complete PC-I by March 2020. A comprehensive briefing was also given to Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed about Nullah Lai and was informed that services of NESPAK consultant had been acquired and had also been directed to complete PC-I within coming five months.

The minister directed RDA officials to complete development schemes within stipulated period of time. Parliamentary Secretary Housing Malik Taimoor, MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and other officials also participated in the meeting.

