Review Meeting On Free Flour Distribution In Ramazan Held

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :A review meeting was held regarding the distribution of free flour to the citizen of Islamabad in the holy month.

While chairing the meeting here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon said that no compromise on the quality of free flour is acceptable, and said that the distribution of free flour will be ensured in a transparent manner.

Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates, Union Council Secretaries, ICT focal persons, Utility Store corporations' representatives, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) members and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

DC was briefed on the progress of distribution of free flour and directed the officials to maintain the discipline and supply of sacks and the sale points.

A historic 'Ramadan Package' by the Prime Minister was launched to provide free flour to the citizens in the holy month.

A gift of three flour sacks of 10 kilograms would be distributed among the citizens under BISP during the month of Ramadan.

Each registered customer will get a gift of one bag (10 kg) for the first time and two bags after 7 days.

During the meeting, DC said that BISP registered (185,894) families in Islamabad whose score is PMT-60 or less can avail the offer. "No One Time Password (OPT) would require to get the flour sack after presenting original National Identity Card", he added.

Citizens can check the eligibility criteria for the package by sending their National Identity Card number to 8171, or can visit the BISP offices to get registered for the package.

