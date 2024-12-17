Review Meeting On Polio Campaign Held In Lower Kohistan
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Kohistan Tariq Mahmood on Tuesday chaired evening review meeting to assess the progress of the ongoing polio eradication campaign on its first day.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including the District Police Officer (DPO) of Lower Kohistan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, ADC Finance and Planning, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pattan, District Health Officer (DHO), EPI Coordinator, and other relevant officials.
During the session, DC Tariq Mahmood reviewed the performance of polio teams and issued critical directives to ensure the effective execution of the campaign in the coming days. He stressed that every child must be administered polio drops, warning that no negligence would be tolerated in this national effort.
Emphasizing the importance of the campaign, the deputy commissioner stated that eradicating polio is a national obligation. He urged parents to play their part by ensuring their children are vaccinated, contributing to the creation of a healthier society.
The DC also called on the public and relevant institutions to extend full support to polio teams to guarantee the success of the campaign. He highlighted the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to provide polio workers with the necessary resources and facilitation to ensure the smooth execution of their duties.
