Review Meeting Regarding Encroachments Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan

to review elimination of encroachments.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem,

DPO Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi and officers of various departments.

It was decided in the meeting that the Gol Chowk Masjid Market will be restored to its original

condition whereas footpaths will be built in markets.

The meeting was informed that road marking was also being done to keep shopkeepers

within their limits.

A plan was also presented in the meeting to provide alternative parking for shopkeepers

in markets instead of parking their motorcycles and vehicles in

front of their shops.

