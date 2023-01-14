UrduPoint.com

Review Meeting Regarding 'Old Age Home' Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar chaired a review meeting regarding the arrangements of the 'Old Age Home'.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair, Professor Dr. Qazi Masroor, and other officers participated in the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur approved the building for the old age home in Government Housing Society Bahawalpur.

He directed to arrange furniture, necessary items, and other missing work in the building without delay.

He said that the old age home will be made functional by next week.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar directed that steps should be taken to provide facilities to the poor people living in the old age home.

He said that we should spend time with these people to encourage them.

