Review Petition Filed In SC Against Verdict On NAB Amendments

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Review petition filed in SC against verdict on NAB amendments

A review petition had been had been moved to Supreme Court against the judgment pertaining to amendments in NAB Law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) A review petition had been had been moved to Supreme Court against the judgment pertaining to amendments in NAB Law.

Advocate Farouk H. Naek filed the review petition on behalf of petitioner Abdul Jabbar.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that the decision was announced into case without listening him.

He said that the accountability court had sent a case against him to the anti-corruption after the amendments.

The petitions against the NAB amendment had not pointed out any violation of fundamental rights. It prayed the court to review the verdict dated September 15, regarding the NAB amendments.

