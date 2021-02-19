UrduPoint.com
Reviewed List Of KP Senate Candidates On 24th Feb

Fri 19th February 2021

Reviewed list of KP Senate candidates on 24th Feb

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Appellant Tribunal comprising Justice Arshad Ali Khan of Peshawar High Court (PHC) would announce decision on appeals filed against approval or rejection of nomination papers for the Senate election on 22nd and 23rd February.

Appeals against approved or rejected nomination papers for Senate elections were being submitted on Friday and Saturday at the tribunal. On Friday, appeals against dismissal of nomination papers were being submitted.

According to Election Commission schedule, the Returning Officer would release the reviewed list of candidates for the Senate election on February 24th. It said that candidates could withdraw their nomination up till 25TH February.

