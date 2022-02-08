UrduPoint.com

Revise Anti-dengue Micro Plan On Scientific Grounds; ADC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Revise anti-dengue micro plan on scientific grounds; ADC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Marzia Saleem on Tuesday directed the concerned officials to revise the anti-Dengue micro plan on scientific grounds so that dengue spread could not occur this year.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements at her office, she directed the officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities to trace larva and its eradication.

The ADC directed health officials to monitor the mosquito breeding hotspots regularly and determine the new possible hotspots.

Marzia informed that around 16 dengue cases had been reported in Lahore in 2022; therefore, there is a need to make special arrangements to control its spread in Rawalpindi.

The ADC said that 91 per cent of hotspots had been inspected during the last week and asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities daily for better monitoring, adding that stern action would be taken in case of negligence.

