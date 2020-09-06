UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revised Electricity Tariff Agreement With IPPs To Facilitate Masses By Offering Cheap Electricity: FM Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

Revised electricity tariff agreement with IPPs to facilitate masses by offering cheap electricity: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said that revised agreements with Independent Power Plants on new tariff of electricity would surely facilitate masses.

The agreements are almost in final stages and its fruit would be shifted toward masses soon, stated Foreign Minister while laying ground breaking of 132KV grid station at Fatima Jinnah Town, here on Sunday. Foreign Minister observed that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf engaged IPPs for revising the electricity tariff. When there will be low tariff, it will surely put break on increasing electricity bills and facilitate masses, stated Qureshi. In past, costly agreements were made with IPPs and it put heavy burden on masses.

About work on new dams, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi maintained that dams were constructed in Ayub's era. Now, the practical work on different dams including Diamir Bhasha Dam, Dasu and Munda dams was in progress with rapid pace. The past governments remained limited to designs of the dams only. However, the incumbent started practical work. Chinese contractors with heavy machinery were working on the dams sites. He noted that Diamir Bhasha Dam would be completed by seven years. He termed it very big project for the facility of the nation and coming generations. He remarked, he did not know who would be in power after seven years but the project initiated the incumbent PTI government would surely serve masses.

Qureshi stated that the government was also focusing on solar and wind energy systems also. When there will be electricity from solar, hydel and wind sources, then it would reduce electricity cost too, Shah Mahmood maintained. Recently, an agreement of 100 megawatts from solar system was inked with a company and under this agreement, the cost of per unit electricity would be 3.7 cents only. In past tenure, the solar energy cost was 18 cents per unit, he informed.

About new grid station, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that it would facilitate over 40,000 new consumers including domestic, commercial, industrial and tube-wells. Similarly, the voltage will improve in the area, not only for new consumers but existing consumers also .

As many as 14 feeders would be linked to this new grid station, he said adding that it would also help generating employment opportunities because over 500 industrial consumers would be provided electricity from this grid station.

Qureshi informed that he had held meeting with CEO Multan Electric Power Company and discussed electricity problems. Electricity wires, lying over houses of masses, would be made safe and secure for the masses by covering these. Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Makhdoom Zaind Hussain Qureshi , provincial minister for energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MEPCO CEO Mohsin Khan also spoke.

Related Topics

Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Bhasha Dam China Fatima Jinnah Company Progress Mohsin Khan Sunday From Government Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited MEPCO Employment

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed visits Government Support Depar ..

31 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses ways of driving innova ..

45 minutes ago

‘Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team’ aims ..

45 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 87,336 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

ERC sends relief plane to provide urgent humanitar ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on &#039 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.