Revised estimates for 2 development schemes approved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Divisional Development Working Party has approved revisions in the cost estimates of two development schemes under construction.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jehanzaib Awan on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Director Development Bilal Hassan, SE Public Health Engineering Syed Saulat Raza, SA Buildings Amanat Ali, and other relevant officials.

During the session, the working party approved revisions in the estimates for the Bhira Water Supply Rehabilitation Scheme and the Staff Colony Sillanwali project.

Commissioner Jahazeb Awan directed that both projects undergo a third-party audit and instructed construction departments to complete them transparently and hand them over to the relevant authorities as soon as possible. Additionally, he emphasized that the allotment of residences in the Staff Colony should be done on a merit basis for officers and employees.

He also instructed development department officials to ensure timely completion of public welfare projects while maintaining high-quality construction standards.