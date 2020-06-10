Revised fare list handed over to transporters

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Transporters have been provided with a revised list of fares for transportation within the district on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi to extend benefit of reduction in petrol and diesel price to the commoners.

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Hina Rehman issued the order reducing transport fares by Rs 2-9 and sent the fare schedule to transporters.

She directed the transporters to charge the passengers in accordance with the revised schedule and asked the commuters not to pay more than the fares fixed by the district administration.