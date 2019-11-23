Revised Islamabad master plan addresses traders' issues: CDA Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed said there is no drastic change in Islamabad master plan and most of the issues of businessmen had been addressed.

In a meeting with office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) at Jinnah Convention Center, he briefed the business community of Islamabad about changes made in master plan.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers of the authority.

The participants were briefed that comprising on nine member of Federal Commission a penal of experts, was appointed by the Federal Government for the revision of master plan.

The commission was assigned to prepare an interim report with the focus for needs of the next 20 years.

After eight month long exercise, the commission compiled and submitted its interim report to the Federal Cabinet which was approved and currently in notification phase.

It was further briefed that in the interim report, focus has been made on existing regulations in Islamabad and their implementation.

It was further briefed that the in the interim report focus has been made on rectification of flaws and problems within existing system.

The Chairman CDA said CDA is cognizant of problems of the business community and the interim report would help resolve most of the issues the business community in particular. Different complications which were being faced by the business community have been addressed.

There is no change in zoning regulation, high rise have been encourage which financially and economically viable for both business community and the residents, he informed.

It was further briefed that preservation of green areas, uniformity of zoning regulation and implementation of building by-laws both in urban and rural areas, mass transit system in the city, compilation of consolidated building by-laws, concept of model villages have been supported in addition to the initiatives which would help more clean and green Islamabad.

It was further informed that any irregularity declared would remain illegal.

The business community also apprised the chairman about their issues. The Chairman CDA said that all genuine issues of the community would be addressed and mechanism is being devised for their facilitation.