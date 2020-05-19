UrduPoint.com
Revised Islamic Studies Book Issued For Grade IV: Secretary Education

Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:37 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Secretary, Elementary and Secondary Education, Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday said Revised Islamic Studies books were issued for grade IV for the academic session 2020-21.

He said the new Grade 4 Book is free from all kinds of errors.

The education Secretary said that a notice has also been issued by Text Book board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clarifying that the Islamic Studies book of Grade IV has been canceled from May 2019 under code number PSP / GF-36-137-1920 and all its distribution and sale has been completely banned from May 2019.

The notice further states that any person or bookseller found involved in the process of distribution, sale of prohibited books will be prosecuted and school heads have been requested to make sure availability of the corrected books.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has also requested the public, students and teachers to submit the old textbooks carrying mistake, if any, to the District Education Officers of their respective districts.

