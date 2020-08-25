'Revised Kamyab Jawan Program gets overwhelming response as 56, 812 youth apply for loans'

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday said the reopening of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Progamme had received an overwhelming response as 56, 812 young people applied for concessionary loans so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday said the reopening of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Progamme had received an overwhelming response as 56, 812 young people applied for concessionary loans so far.

"The government has an ambitious plan of giving Rs 100 billion loans to young and aspiring youth having the requisite business plans and skills," the SAPM said chairing a meeting here at the Prime Minister Office.

The 'YES' was recently restarted after inclusion of partner banks from the private sector with increased facilities including reduction in markup rates, Islamic Banking and others to encourage young entrepreneurs benefit from the scheme, said a news release issued here.

Usman Dar urged the youth to come forward and apply for soft loans under YES. "Youth applying for loans under YES must have proper and workable business plans to enable them in approval of loans," he stressed.

"The scheme has huge potential to enhance business activities in the country and create employment opportunities as well. 25% share of the loans is reserved for women entrepreneurs", he remarked.

After reopening of the YES, applications are being received to partner banks through www.KamyabJawan.gov.pk.

Partner banks in the scheme are Albaraka Bank Limited, Allied Bank Limited, Askari Bank Limited, Bank Al Falah, Bank Al Habib, Bank of Khyber, Bank of Punjab, Bank Islami Pakistan Limited, Dubai Islamic Bank Limited, Faysal Bank Limited, First Woman Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, JS Bank Limited, MCB Bank Limited, MCB Islamic Bank Limited, Meezan Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Sindh Bank Limited, Soneri Bank Limited and United Bank Limited.