UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Revised Kamyab Jawan Program Gets Overwhelming Response As 56, 812 Youth Apply For Loans'

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:59 PM

'Revised Kamyab Jawan Program gets overwhelming response as 56, 812 youth apply for loans'

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday said the reopening of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Progamme had received an overwhelming response as 56, 812 young people applied for concessionary loans so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday said the reopening of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Progamme had received an overwhelming response as 56, 812 young people applied for concessionary loans so far.

"The government has an ambitious plan of giving Rs 100 billion loans to young and aspiring youth having the requisite business plans and skills," the SAPM said chairing a meeting here at the Prime Minister Office.

The 'YES' was recently restarted after inclusion of partner banks from the private sector with increased facilities including reduction in markup rates, Islamic Banking and others to encourage young entrepreneurs benefit from the scheme, said a news release issued here.

Usman Dar urged the youth to come forward and apply for soft loans under YES. "Youth applying for loans under YES must have proper and workable business plans to enable them in approval of loans," he stressed.

"The scheme has huge potential to enhance business activities in the country and create employment opportunities as well. 25% share of the loans is reserved for women entrepreneurs", he remarked.

After reopening of the YES, applications are being received to partner banks through www.KamyabJawan.gov.pk.

Partner banks in the scheme are Albaraka Bank Limited, Allied Bank Limited, Askari Bank Limited, Bank Al Falah, Bank Al Habib, Bank of Khyber, Bank of Punjab, Bank Islami Pakistan Limited, Dubai Islamic Bank Limited, Faysal Bank Limited, First Woman Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, JS Bank Limited, MCB Bank Limited, MCB Islamic Bank Limited, Meezan Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Sindh Bank Limited, Soneri Bank Limited and United Bank Limited.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Bank Young Women HBL National Bank Of Pakistan United Bank Limited Allied Bank Limited Bank Al-Habib Dubai Islamic Bank MCB Islamic Bank Limited Sindh Bank Bank Of Khyber Bank Of Punjab From Government Share Askari Bank Limited Faysal Bank Limited Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited JS Bank Limited MCB Bank Limited Meezan Bank Limited Soneri Bank Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

SEC approves resumption of government activities

25 seconds ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

16 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

30 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

30 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

32 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.