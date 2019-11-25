Revised Master Plan would have more facilities for business community: CDA chief

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed said that the revised Master Plan of Islamabad would provide more facilities to the business community and citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed said that the revised Master Plan of Islamabad would provide more facilities to the business community and citizens.He said this while addressing a high-level delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry that visited the CDA Headquarters on Monday.The delegation was led by President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed.Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saifur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi Vice President FPCCI, Tariq Sadiq, Mian Shaukat Masud, Ch.

Waheedud Din, Nasir Qureshi and representatives of market associations were in the delegation. Humayun Akhtar Member Engineering, Faisal Naeem Director BCS and Sheikh Ejaz Director Planning CDA were also present at the occasion.Amer Ali said that the government had formed a commission to revise the Islamabad Master Plan and its recommendations have been approved by the Federal Cabinet that was yet to be notified.He said that before implementation, conducting survey was necessary for which a consultant would be appointed.

He said that all CDA laws would be compiled in the form of a book and thereafter obtaining their approval from CDA board would not be necessary that would also reduce the powers of CDA officers.He said that no change in zoning was made while in future high rise buildings in Islamabad would be preferred.

He said that survey of sewerage and other issues would be conducted. He said that provision of a new industrial estate was made in the revised master plan while lease renewal process would also be streamlined.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry showed reservations on Islamabad's revised Master Plan and urged that ICCI should be given permanent representation in CDA administrative setup that would help in resolving key issues of business community.He said that CDA should meet the demand of new industrial estate in Islamabad and make lease renewal of industrial and commercial plots easier.

He said that CDA should ensure clean drinking water in Islamabad and take measures to resolve other major issues of business community.Ejaz Abbasi, Vice President, FPCCI said that role of CDA was vital for facilitating the growth of business activities, but for the last four years, no development work was done in market that was also affecting the development of city.

He urged that CDA laws should be amended in commensurate with the current day needs of trade and industry.Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President and Saifur Rahman Vice President ICCI said that about four years ago, CDA Board had approved amendments in building byelaws for industry but the same were not notified as yet and urged that CDA should notify the approved byelaws.

They said that CDA Board had also approved automatic extension of 33 years lease up to 99 years, but CDA officers have not implemented the decision and emphasized that approved decision should be enforced. The representatives of markets also highlighted various issues of their markets and stressed for their early solution.