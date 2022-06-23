Revised prices of 17 food items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi on Thursday issued a notification about prices of 17 food items recommended by the District Price Control Committee.

According to the notification, rice super Banasmati new will be available at Rs 160 per kg and old Rs 170 per kg, 20 kg bag of flour at Rs 980 and 10 kg bag at Rs 490, lentil gram thick at Rs 155 per kg, lentil gram (bareek) at Rs 150 per kg, washed lentil Mash at Rs 280 , masoor at Rs 260 per kg and gram black thick will be available at Rs 150 per kg.

New price of sugar Rs 3 per kg more than ex-mill rate, basin Rs 160 per kg, muttonmeat Rs 1000, beef Rs 500, roti 100gm Rs 8, naan 120gm Rs 12, milk Rs 100 per literand the price of yogurt has been fixed at Rs 110 per kg.