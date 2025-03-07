Open Menu

Revised Schedule: Minor Changes Proposed In NPC Election

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 10:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Chairman of the National Press Club (NPC) Election Committee, Asim Qadeer Rana, on Friday issued a revised schedule for the NPC elections 2025-26, according to which minor changes proposed in the election agenda.

According to the ammended schedule the nomination papers can be submitted on March 6-8 from 8 am to 12 midnight.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 9.

The provisional list will be displayed on March 9 by midnight, followed by the filing of objections against nomination papers alongwith hearing of objections on March 10 from 8 am to 12 midnight.

The withdrawal of nomination papers can be done on March 11, while the final list of candidates will be put on display on March 12 at 11 pm.

The polling date unchanged and will be taken place on March 17 from 10 am to 11 pm.

