Revisions In Jail Manual Proposed To Improve Educational Capacity Of Prisoners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Dr.Rubaba Khan Buledi, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, said that revisions to the old jail manual have been proposed to improve the educational capacity of prisoners in Balochistan jails

"These revisions have been given to the Home Department,"she said, adding that Balochi and Brahui portions of the educational language programme in the province's jails were introduced asa result of the amendments.

Baledi said the suggested revisions by the Balochistan Prisons Department were a matter of urgency in a statement released on Friday.

Amendments to the Jail Manual Languages were recommended, which had been forwarded to the Home Department after assessment by the Law Department, and it was hoped that the concerned department will complete the process.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, while appreciating the services of IG Prisons Malik Mohammad Shuja Kasi for prison reform, said that the head of prisons was serious about making Balochistan prisons a practical model of social reform.

