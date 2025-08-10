Revisiting political struggle for Pakistan’s independence as KP turns white and green

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) As the Calendar turns to August, a wave of patriotic fervor unfurls across Pakistan from the serene valleys of Chitral to the sunlit shores of Gwadar.

Streets blossom in green and white colours, homes shimmer with the crescent and star, and children eagerly clutch flags and stickers in preparation for the country’s 78th Independence Day.

But behind these colorful celebrations lies a saga of vision, sacrifice, and unyielding political struggle ie the story of Pakistan’s birth on August 14, 1947.

Pakistan’s independence was not merely the end of British colonial rule. It was a defining moment in world history, signaling the assertion of a nation's right to exist free from oppression and guided by its distinct cultural and religious identity.

“The creation of Pakistan was a turning point in world history,” said Dr. Naushad Khan, former Chairman of the Pakistan Studies Department at Islamia College Peshawar. “It signified the assertion of a nation’s right to live with dignity, free from domination and discrimination.”

The roots of this movement run deep. After the unsuccessful 1857 uprising, Muslims of the subcontinent faced systematic political exclusion and socio-economic decline. The British colonial administration, wary of Muslim resurgence, aligned more closely with the emerging Hindu elite. This marginalized Muslims in land ownership, civil services, and education.

Amid this bleak backdrop, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan emerged as a beacon of hope for Muslims. Recognizing the power of education, he founded Aligarh College in 1877 and later established the All India Muhammadan Educational Conference in 1886, laying the groundwork for intellectual revival and political awareness among Muslims.

“Sir Syed’s efforts bridged the gap between Muslims and the British, countered negative propaganda, and laid the groundwork for Muslim political consciousness,” explained Dr. Naushad.

As awareness grew, so did political mobilization. In 1906, the All India Muslim League (AIML) was founded in Dhaka, emerging as the representative voice for Indian Muslims. The League sought safeguards for Muslim political identity, most notably in the form of separate electorates.

A significant shift came in 1913 when Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a prominent member of the Indian National Congress, joined the Muslim League. Initially seen as a unifying figure between Hindus and Muslims, Quaid e Azam grew disillusioned with Congress’s increasing disregard for Muslim concerns. He would go on to become the undisputed leader of the Pakistan Movement.

The intellectual and ideological foundation for Pakistan was solidified with Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s historic Allahabad Address in 1930, where he envisioned a separate homeland for Muslims in the northwest of British India.

Three years later, Chaudhry Rehmat Ali coined the term “Pakistan,” transforming a dream into a defined goal.

The political narrative was further sharpened with Quaid e Azam's 14 Points in 1929, countering the Nehru Report and asserting Muslims' distinct nationhood. The Two-Nation Theory began to gain ground, emphasizing that Hindus and Muslims, with their divergent cultures, religions, and values, were two separate nations.

The turning point came with the Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, at Lahore’s Minto Park. It was a formal demand for an independent state for Muslims in South Asia and catalyzed the final phase of the independence movement.

By the 1945-46 elections, the Muslim League had gained sweeping support across Muslim-majority provinces, winning every Muslim seat in the Central Legislative Assembly that was a resounding mandate for a separate homeland.

“Mr. Jinnah’s leadership during this period galvanized a population yearning for identity, freedom, and security,” Dr. Naushad remarked.

The struggle bore fruit in June 1947 when the Mountbatten Plan proposed the partition of British India into two sovereign nations ie Pakistan and India. The provinces of Punjab and Bengal were divided, while referendums in NWFP (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sylhet, and tribal regions confirmed the Muslim majority’s desire to join Pakistan.

Finally, on August 14, 1947, Pakistan emerged on the world map as result of the culmination of a tireless political movement, grassroots mobilization, and unshakeable resolve by countless leaders and citizens.

Today, as schoolchildren like Anaya Bibi, a fifth-grader in Peshawar, excitedly prepare for flag-hoisting ceremonies, the spirit of independence remains alive and well.

“I bought 50 green badges and stickers for my brothers and friends,” Anaya said, eyes gleaming with pride. “We all want to see the flag rise high.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is turned white and green colours of Pakistani flags as Jashine Azadi celebrations broke out in the province.

While the festivities offer joy, Independence Day also serves as a solemn remembrance of those who made it possible from visionaries like Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Dr. Allama Iqbal, Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar, to trailblazers like Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, and the countless unsung heroes who gave their lives for the dream of Pakistan.

As Pakistan prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, it is more than just a commemoration of history rather it is a moment to reflect on the past, uphold the principles of justice, equality, and unity, and renew the national commitment to build a stronger, more inclusive and prosperous future.

APP/fam/1055