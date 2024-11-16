(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the revitalization of open spaces, gardens and playgrounds enhances the city's image and restores vibrancy.

He expressed these views while reviewing the ongoing development work at Aziz Bhatti Park on Saturday.

Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Karachi said the construction, rehabilitation and improvement of parks are ongoing across all seven districts of Karachi. Parks not only provide recreational facilities but also add to the city's charm.

Special amenities for children and women will be provided in these parks. The construction and renovation of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, Burns Garden, Kidney Hill, and other parks have been completed. Citizens are encouraged to visit these parks and enjoy the available recreational facilities.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that the development work at Aziz Bhatti Park be completed swiftly, stating that it is an old and well-known park in Karachi being revitalized and restored. The park has a large area where modern recreational facilities will be provided to allow families to spend pleasant moments together.