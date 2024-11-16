Revitalization Of Parks, Play Grounds Enhances City's Image: Murtaza Wahab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 10:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the revitalization of open spaces, gardens and playgrounds enhances the city's image and restores vibrancy.
He expressed these views while reviewing the ongoing development work at Aziz Bhatti Park on Saturday.
Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officials were also present on this occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Karachi said the construction, rehabilitation and improvement of parks are ongoing across all seven districts of Karachi. Parks not only provide recreational facilities but also add to the city's charm.
Special amenities for children and women will be provided in these parks. The construction and renovation of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, Burns Garden, Kidney Hill, and other parks have been completed. Citizens are encouraged to visit these parks and enjoy the available recreational facilities.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that the development work at Aziz Bhatti Park be completed swiftly, stating that it is an old and well-known park in Karachi being revitalized and restored. The park has a large area where modern recreational facilities will be provided to allow families to spend pleasant moments together.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramesh inspects Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, lauds arrangements for Guru Nanak's Birthday11 minutes ago
-
Transfer, posting in Livestock and Fisheries department banned11 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's Upper reaches receives season's first snowfall12 minutes ago
-
Mayor for providing medical facilities in all areas of city12 minutes ago
-
DIG Hyderabad inaugurates renovated police station´s building22 minutes ago
-
Bilal directs authorities to run awareness campaign about legal, illegal housing schemes22 minutes ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 7m from 301 defaulters31 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister expresses condolences on demise of Senator Ilyas Bilour32 minutes ago
-
Man dies from snake bite in Attock41 minutes ago
-
Pak Embassy appreciates community’s participation in Luxembourg Intl Bazaar42 minutes ago
-
Spanish delegation attends flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 105,700 cusecs water52 minutes ago