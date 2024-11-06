Revitalizing forest resources: a step towards a greener future

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) In a major effort to combat climate change and restore depleting forest resources, Divisional Forest Officer Sukkur, Hosh Muhammad Shar and Conservator Sukkur Gul Ahmed Juneju on Wednesday embarked on a mission to oversee regeneration activities in various forests.

It's dedication to environmental conservation has yielded remarkable progress in KT Shah, KT Shahu, Abdal Dal, Bagrji, SK Shahu, and Ludhar Forests. Over 10,000 acres of land have been brought under tree cover, with Babul, Kandi, Ber, and indigenous species thriving along the River Indus' banks. This achievement showcases the Forest Department's commitment to environmental sustainability.

By promoting reforestation and afforestation, the Forest Department aims to mitigate climate change's devastating impacts. This initiative supports biodiversity and helps regulate the local ecosystem.

Civil society and media representatives praised DFO Sukkur and his team's tireless efforts. Their dedication serves as a beacon of hope for a greener, more sustainable future.

The Forest Department's endeavors align with the Forest Act of 1927, emphasizing responsible forestry practices. With continued support and collaboration, Pakistan can make significant strides in environmental conservation.