UrduPoint.com

Revival Focal Person Restricts Constructions Without Approved Maps

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Revival focal person restricts constructions without approved maps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Revival of Peshawar, Asif Khan on Tuesday here presided over a meeting on ongoing projects related to the city's beautification and issued immediate restrictions on construction of structures without maps.

The meeting was attended by Administrator Town-1, Sayed Waqas Ali Shah, XEN and other officers concerned.

Focal Person for Mega Projects said Peshawar was our home and reviving its beauty and making it once again the city of flowers was our top priority. He expressed resentment over constructions in the city without approved maps and issued immediate restrictions on construction of such structures.

On the occasion he also took notice of construction of a plaza in Faqirabad without an approved map and issued suspension orders of building inspectors for showing negligence in this regard.

He made it clear that no construction would be allowed till approval of the building map and officials showing negligence in this regard would face legal action.

He said streets and roads damaged during construction would be repaired by the builders concerned. The MPA also showed displeasure over out of order street lights and directed the officials concerned for rectifying the situation on an urgent basis.

He also issued a directive for issuing another funeral vehicle to the residents of Town-1. He was of the view that the pace of work continued on Ring Road and Bashir Abad Park should be accelerated.

Related Topics

Peshawar Provincial Assembly Road Vehicle Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

SEC approves maintenance, development project of K ..

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoon’s walkway

8 minutes ago
 Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

29 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

38 minutes ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

35 minutes ago
 EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vacc ..

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan ..

Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan situation

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.