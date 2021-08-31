Revival focal person restricts constructions without approved maps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Revival of Peshawar, Asif Khan on Tuesday here presided over a meeting on ongoing projects related to the city's beautification and issued immediate restrictions on construction of structures without maps.

The meeting was attended by Administrator Town-1, Sayed Waqas Ali Shah, XEN and other officers concerned.

Focal Person for Mega Projects said Peshawar was our home and reviving its beauty and making it once again the city of flowers was our top priority. He expressed resentment over constructions in the city without approved maps and issued immediate restrictions on construction of such structures.

On the occasion he also took notice of construction of a plaza in Faqirabad without an approved map and issued suspension orders of building inspectors for showing negligence in this regard.

He made it clear that no construction would be allowed till approval of the building map and officials showing negligence in this regard would face legal action.

He said streets and roads damaged during construction would be repaired by the builders concerned. The MPA also showed displeasure over out of order street lights and directed the officials concerned for rectifying the situation on an urgent basis.

He also issued a directive for issuing another funeral vehicle to the residents of Town-1. He was of the view that the pace of work continued on Ring Road and Bashir Abad Park should be accelerated.