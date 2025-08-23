Revival of Cotton is national duty: Secretary Agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, has emphasized that the revival of cotton is a national responsibility. Chairing a review meeting at MNS Agricultural University, Multan, he stated that cotton has been cultivated on 3.2 million acres this year, with a production target of 5.5 million bales.

He stressed the need to accelerate field activities to achieve the target and noted that over 0.9 million bales have already been picked. He directed cotton inspectors to maintain accurate records of arrivals at ginning factories.

The Secretary shared that the overall condition of the crop is satisfactory, with no major pest or disease outbreaks reported so far. He also announced that a survey of high-performing cotton varieties would be conducted to guide future cultivation.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Sarfraz Hussain Magassi; Vice Chancellor MNS Agricultural University Multan, Prof.

Dr. Zulfiqar Ali; Chairman National Seed Regulatory Authority, Dr. Asif Ali; Additional Secretary Task Force Punjab, Shabbir Ahmed Khan; and Director Generals of the Agriculture Department Punjab including Ch. Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr. Amir Rasool, Dr. Sajid ur Rehman, and Dr. Abdul Qayyum.

Other participants included Agriculture Department consultant Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Chief Executive PARB Dr. Abid Mehmood, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha, cotton growers Syed Hassan Raza and Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Dr. Khalid Hameed, Chief Engineers from the Irrigation Department, as well as officers from the Agriculture Extension and Pest Warning Wings.

Earlier, the Secretary also reviewed the arrangements at the Model Agri Mall Multan and stated that all four Agri Malls would be fully operational by the end of September.