Open Menu

Revival Of Cotton Vital For National Economy: Official

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Revival of cotton vital for national economy: official

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that revival of cotton was essential for country's economy.

He said this while presiding over the meeting held here at Agriculture House regarding profitable cotton production.

He said that with the grace of the Allah Almighty the target of cultivating cotton on over 3.5 million acres of land in Punjab would be achieved during the current season.

In the first phase, cotton had already been sown on 800,000 acres, he said and added that field activities had been accelerated to ensure the success of the second phase of cotton cultivation.

The Secretary expressed hope that the Punjab government would receive full cooperation from Better Cotton Initiative (BCI).

The collaboration between the Punjab Agriculture department and BCI was crucial for profitable and environmentally friendly cotton production.

He appreciated BCI's role in the global transfer of modern cotton production technologies. He further mentioned the desire for BCI’s role in reactivating multi-stakeholder platforms. The future of cotton depends on partnerships with local and international organizations, NGOs and the private sector.

A delegation led by Better Cotton Initiative Chief Operating Officer Madam Lena Stafgard participated in the meeting.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan