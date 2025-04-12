Revival of cotton vital for national economy: official

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that revival of cotton was essential for country's economy.

He said this while presiding over the meeting held here at Agriculture House regarding profitable cotton production.

He said that with the grace of the Allah Almighty the target of cultivating cotton on over 3.5 million acres of land in Punjab would be achieved during the current season.

In the first phase, cotton had already been sown on 800,000 acres, he said and added that field activities had been accelerated to ensure the success of the second phase of cotton cultivation.

The Secretary expressed hope that the Punjab government would receive full cooperation from Better Cotton Initiative (BCI).

The collaboration between the Punjab Agriculture department and BCI was crucial for profitable and environmentally friendly cotton production.

He appreciated BCI's role in the global transfer of modern cotton production technologies. He further mentioned the desire for BCI’s role in reactivating multi-stakeholder platforms. The future of cotton depends on partnerships with local and international organizations, NGOs and the private sector.

A delegation led by Better Cotton Initiative Chief Operating Officer Madam Lena Stafgard participated in the meeting.