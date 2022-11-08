Revival of CPEC key to economic boom: speakers

The speakers on Tuesday said that the revival of second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would boost national economy and further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The speakers on Tuesday said that the revival of second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would boost national economy and further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

They made the remarks while discussing geo-politics and its impact on Pakistan-China relations at a roundtable conference, titled "Pakistan-China Relations".

The conference was organized under the series of Grand National Dialogue (GND) conducted by China-Pakistan Study Center at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with the National Security Division (NSD) and Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

Senator Mushahid Hussain gave a cutting-edge analysis of Pakistan-China relations and said during his keynote address that Pakistan's relations with China were pivotal not only in terms of its foreign policy but relations with the world also. The bilateral relations stand on a firm ground of mutual trust and mutual gains, which are time-tested.

He informed the audience about the tectonic shifts and changes that were taking place among the great powers in the global arena.

He was very loud and clear in stating that China never undermined Pakistan's core national interest and Pakistan reciprocated the same by supporting China on its important issues.

He also maintained that Pakistan's foreign policy was not ideological but realistic and pragmatic as well which based on safeguarding its national interests and sustaining its friendship with China.

Ambassador Khalid Masood gave an overview of Pakistan-China relations during the discussion and covered the major milestones that resulted in mutual understanding and trust that makes this relationship even stronger.

He particularly mentioned China's assistance to Pakistan and said CPEC was a propellant for the two countries to take the relations forward.

The remarks were followed by an interactive Q&A session.