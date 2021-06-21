UrduPoint.com
Revival Of Cultural Activities Top Priority Of PTI Govt: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Revival of cultural activities top priority of PTI govt: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Syed Samsam Bukhari on Monday said that revival of cultural activities was a top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He expressed these views while visiting six-day-long exhibition titled "The Balochistan Sphinx" Miniature Sculpture by famous artist Ayesha Arshad Shahnawaz here at Alhamra Museum.

The provincial minister said that the incumbent government was using all its resources for the promotion of tourism.

He said that Ayesha Shah Nawaz deserved congratulations for her hard work in making this artwork and holding these cultural exhibitions was playing an important role in highlighting the historical heritage of Pakistan.

Bukhari said that cultural activities should be introduced to the new generation. He also praised the efforts of Lahore Arts Council to promote the culture.

Renowned artist Ayesha Shah Nawaz said that this sculpture reflects the ancient civilizations of Balochistan, adding that this region was unique in every respect and after the exhibition here for six days, it would be sent to Balochistan, where it would be installed.

People from different walks of life attended the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of the artist. The show will continue till 24th of June.

