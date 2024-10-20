Open Menu

Revival Of Diplomatic Engagement Between India And Pakistan Could Foster Regional Peace: Iftikhar Ali Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Sunday that reviving of diplomatic engagement between India and Pakistan during SCO summit would not only benefit the two countries but also contribute to broader regional peace and stability.

Commenting on the recent visit of Indian Foreign Minister S.Jaishankar to Pakistan on the eve of 23rd SCO summit, he said if sustained, this could be a turning point in South Asia’s political landscape, reducing tensions and creating a more conducive environment for collaboration in areas like trade and counter terrorism.

He said Jaishankar’s gesture could set the stage for cautious optimism. Both countries, as nuclear powers, have a responsibility to ensure peace and stability in the region. A move towards dialogue, even through multilateral settings like the SCO, could pave the way for future bilateral engagements that could address long-standing issues and open doors for economic cooperation, regional connectivity.

Iftikhar Malik said Jaishankar’s outreach to Pakistan opens a window of opportunity for both countries to engage in meaningful conversations beyond the contentious issues that have dominated their interactions in the past.

The SCO, with its focus on regional cooperation, counter terrorism, and economic development, provides a neutral platform where both nations can discuss shared concerns such as security, trade, and stability in South Asia.

He said S.Jaishankar extended a symbolic hand of cooperation to Pakistan, signaling a potential thaw in the long-strained bilateral ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Relations between both countries have been tense for decades, marked by territorial disputes, particularly over Kashmir, and intermittent armed conflict. However, the Indian participation in SCO provides an opportunity for constructive dialogue. His interaction with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others is good omen. On the other hand, former premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during interview with Indian journalists in Lahore has also advocated the cause of resumption of talks between two countries and hinted the chances of meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in near future.

