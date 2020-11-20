Revival of economy top priority of PM Imran Khan : Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that revival of economy was the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was holding regular weekly meetings with all stake holders of various sectors in this regard.

This he said while talking with a delegation of All Pakistan Timber Traders Association (APTTA) led by its Chairman Sharjeel Goplani at Governor House here on Friday.

The delegation members thanked Governor Sindh for his efforts for declaring 4407 Pakistan Customs Tariff as raw material and said that in present fiscal year's budget serial 4401 to 4406 were included in raw material category but 4407 was overlooked.

They said that SRO 1240 has been issued today for inclusion of 4407 PTC in raw material category, due to the untiring efforts of Governor Sindh.

Governor Sindh said that as a representative of Federal Government he was always willing to act as a mediator between Federal Government and business community. I strongly believe that business community is the most essential component for the growth of country's economy, he added.

He said that use of wood in various shapes is a pivotal ingredient in construction of a house and Government is determined to resolve problems confronted by this sector.

He said that after coronavirus lock down construction industry was the first sector that got a package. The other members of the delegation included Mushtaq Wali Muhammad, Sabir Bangash and Qutb Jodiawala.