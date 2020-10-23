UrduPoint.com
Revival Of Industrialization To Stimulate Economic Activity, Create Jobs: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:29 PM

Revival of industrialization to stimulate economic activity, create jobs: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the revival of industrialization would not only stimulate the economic activity but also create job opportunities for youth and lead to wealth creation.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and renowned businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedi here, said the revival of industrialization and facilitation of small and medium enterprises were among government priorities, a Prime Minister Office press release said.

Aqeel Karim Dhedi thanked the prime minister for keen interest in promoting industrial sector.

He said the government's pro-business efforts and policies had revived the business community's confidence. It had also helped resumption of economic activity in Sindh particularly Karachi after the losses caused by the heavy rains, he added.

He viewed that the government's support to the business community and SMEs sector would cast positive impacts on national economy.

