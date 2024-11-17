Revival Of Literary Activities, Fresco Work At Wazir Khan Baradari Begins
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started the revamping and conservation work on of Wazir Khan Baradari, a Mughal monument which was constructed in 1635 as a part of garden complex.
Meanwhile, this conservation project will cost Rs166.8 million and completed by June 2026.
Wazir Khan Baradari is a pavilion with 12 doors and stands as an architectural marvel of old Mughal heritage in Lahore. Its conservation includes not only the structural preservation of the building but, it also includes the revival of literary activities and fresco work in Wazir Khan Baradari.
The revival of the literary activities would help regain its past glory.
The Director Conservation WCLA Najamusqib told APP on Sunday that the conservation of this building includes work on the façade of the building which will make the front wall clear for visibility.
Additionally, the work of frescos and lime painting has already been started in Baradari,” he added. As far as beautification of Wazir Khan Baradari is concerned, old fountains are being made active and functional, that will give an alluring view of the building .
