Revival Of Muslims Glory Possible By Following Iqbal's Philosophy: Speakers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Revival of Muslims glory possible by following Iqbal's philosophy: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The speakers at a seminar on Tuesday said that revival of the Muslim's glories is possible by following the Iqbal's philosophy of independent reasoning and utilization of youth for unity among the ranks of the Muslim World.

They expressed these views during a seminar on the life and thoughts of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and his connection with Muslim Youth, at International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Seminar on "Iqbal and Youth" was organized here at IIUI's Faisal Masjid campus by Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) in collaboration with Department of urdu and Dawah academy.

The speakers shared their thoughts on Iqbal's work, message and application of his ideas in the society. Participants opined that country can acquire socio-economic targets by following the guiding principles of poet of the East.

They further said that Iqbal's poetry is specially dedicated and helpful in uplifting the lowest and stressed community of the society. The speakers were of the viewed that today, Iqbal's philosophy is the solution of all challenges to humanity as it is based on equality, justice, love and peace.

They said Iqbal also taught about love, natural phenomena or nature, education and research.

"Iqbal told youth not to be impressed by fake glitter of west, while he encouraged them to move forward in various field of life with a blend of Islamic teachings" said Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector IIUI.

He added that country's educational system must reflect thoughts of great thinker as it would pave the way to lead the world in the light of Islamic teachings.

He opined that Iqbal advocated the Muslim Ummah's unity and this salient feature is a pre-requisite for a prosperous future, while it also can help in discouraging sects and racism.

IIUI Rector desired that frequencies of such seminars be increased at male and female campuses of the university.

On the occasion, Dr. Muhamamd Akram Shaikh (HI) also delivered a lecture on " islam: A complete code of conduct".

The event was also addressed by famous literary figures, researchers and academicians including Akhtar Usman, Dr. Najiba Arif, Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, Raja Zia ul Haq, Dr. Tahir Mehmood, Dr. Sheeraz Fazal Dad, Professor Abdullah Ehsan, Azhar Ashiq,, Idrees Meraj, Maria Trimzi and Dr. Ghulam Fareeda.

