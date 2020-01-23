Revival of old glory of PTV top priority of present management

Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the present management of Pakistan Television Corporation has started efforts to revive old glory of the national broadcaster by moulding it with the requirements of this age of competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the present management of Pakistan Television Corporation has started efforts to revive old glory of the national broadcaster by moulding it with the requirements of this age of competition.

For improvement in its performance consultations were being held with world famous institutions. ptv being custodian of national ideology and values has kept its status of family channel alive, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

During past few months, PTV viewership has increased considerably due to drastic steps taken by the programme, news and current affairs departments.

The impression that the PTV had limited viewership was not correct. As per a conservative estimate, the PTV is first choice of serious viewers and those who are interested in authentic news.

The Chairman PTV Arshad Khana and MD Amer Manzoor enjoy very good reputation in administrative affairs who have proved their mettle and have to their credit improvement of several institutions.

Several steps are being taken to improve financial position of the PTV and its chairman and MD were working hard to achieve this target.