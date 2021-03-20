Revival of spirit behind Pakistan Day needed to boost development process

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary for information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Saturday underlined the need for reviving spirit behind Pakistan Resolution to touch new highs in the process of country's development.

Talking to APP here, Qureshi said that PTI led government was striving hard to transform Pakistan as per dream of Allama Iqbal and vision of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that Prime Minister Imran khan was making strenuous efforts for rule of law in the country in line with thinking of Quaid-e-Azam. Nadeem Qureshi said that the Pakistan Day Resolution strengthened the two nations theory and was a milestone achievement for the Muslims of subcontinent.

He said that the Muslims had understood by that time that they needed a separate homeland for their identity.

It served as the launch pad for creation of Pakistan, Qureshi said adding that the Resolution was the beginning of thinking of separate country and that thinking translated into Pakistan just seven years later in 1947.

He said that this day is remembered every year to recount and commend the sacrifices of our forefathers which they had rendered for us to live in peace with freedom.

Parliamentary Secretary also spoke about the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He said that the purpose of Pakistan Resolution will be met when IIOJ&K will become part of Pakistan.

Qureshi said, 60 percent population of the country consisted of youth and added that younger generation bore the responsibility to play constructive role in their respective fields for country's development.