Revival of strong primary health care system top most priority of govt : Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Zafar Mirza Wednesday said that under the new policy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to make system digitalis ministry of health is focusing on the revival of strong primary health care system in the country.

Talking to Private news channel, he announced that till June 2020 all 'Drug Regulatory Authority System' would be made fully paperless and all system would work under new digitalis system where people can registered their complained online easily.

Strengthening primary and secondary healthcare services was the top most priority of PTI government, he added.

Dr zafar also announced to launch an online portal for the public through which people would be able to verify the prices of medicines.

He said that the new medicines policy will also cover the aspect of rules and regulations to streamline the production of medicines and maintaining its quality as per international standard.

He also said under the government plans we decided to make Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) a model regulatory authority with the introduction of new reforms in order to facilitate the people and addressing the issues of quality and pricing of drugs.

Citizens will get online facilities to registered the complaints and if some one wants to registered their company they can easily access with this online system.

He regretted that in past Primary health care system was totally ignored, adding, but under the new system all health units in other provinces would also be improved.

Dr Zafar Mirza also said in Islamabad territory health ministry would soon introduced a 'Model health care system' with proper planning where citizens can registered their complaints which they are facing.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would make all primary health care system strong which would never be affect through change governments.

He further admired that the health units working in KP and Punjab are working tirelessly but in other provinces there is need more improvements.

Zafar said in past governments basic health units were neglected and they just focused on building hospitals only but in future under the leadership of PTI led government we committed to bring a system which would give fruitful results to citizens.

The healthcare system of the provinces are facing numerous problems due to the apathy of the previous governments towards the health sector, he said.

Talking about Typoide Vaccine drive in Sindh, he said almost 99% target was achieved in Sindh where all children were vaccine under the drive and now they all saved from this deadly disease.

He said we were the first country who introduced this Typoide vaccine and hopefully all provinces would be treated equally.

After this successful drive in Sindh, government would soon start this campaign in the Punjab as well where meetings are underway.