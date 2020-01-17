UrduPoint.com
Revival Of US Military Training Programme For Pakistan Carries 'significant Symbolic Value': Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:46 PM

Revival of US military training programme for Pakistan carries 'significant symbolic value': Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcoming the decision of United States to revive International Military Education and Training (IMET) programme for Pakistan said it would further strengthen bilateral military cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcoming the decision of United States to revive International Military education and Training (IMET) programme for Pakistan said it would further strengthen bilateral military cooperation.

In a meeting with US Under Secretary of Defence John Rood late Thursday in Washington DC, the foreign minister said the revival of IMET had "significant symbolic value" and termed security cooperation as one of the defining features of Pak-US bilateral cooperation.

The foreign minister visited Washington DC on second leg of his visit to the US where he held important meetings with US administration after his interactions with United Nations' high-ups in New York.

The foreign minister and the under secretary discussed various aspects of Pakistan-US defence cooperation and also the evolving regional situation, the Foreign Office said in a statement here on Friday.

The foreign minister apprised the under secretary about Pakistan's various efforts for peace and stability in the South Asian region.

He said Pakistan remained deeply concerned about the prospects of any instability in its neighbourhood and was ready to play its due role in finding peaceful solution to the tension between US and Iran.

Under Secretary John Rood briefed FM Qureshi on the ongoing defence-related cooperation between the two countries.

